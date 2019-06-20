Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Charged with loss

Greinke (8-3) surrendered five runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out two through seven innings Wednesday to take the loss against the Rockies.

The right-hander was in unusual form Wednesday, allowing a season-high 11 hits in a tough outing. Greinke held the Rockies scoreless until the fourth inning, when he gave up a two-run homer to Daniel Murphy. He then retired seven of the next eight batters until trouble knocked again in the seventh when the 35-year-old allowed three runs on six hits, including five straight -- more than he's given up in most games this season. On the bright side, Greinke was coming off 7.1 shutout innings against the Nationals and had not allowed a run over his last two starts. Despite the loss, he now owns a 2.91 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 87:14 K:BB. Greinke will look to rebound when he takes the mound for a Monday start against the Dodgers.