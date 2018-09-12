Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Collects 14th win

Greinke (14-9) got the win Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out five over 6.2 innings against the Rockies.

Greinke was tagged for a couple of runs in the first inning, but he settled in from that point on to earn a quality start for the fourth time in five tries. The 34-year-old was able to keep the ball in the yard in this one, as he entered Tuesday's tilt having allowed at least one home run in nine of his last 10 starts, and it was also his first outing since July without issuing a walk. He'll take a solid 3.11 ERA into Sunday's start in Houston.