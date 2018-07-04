Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Collects ninth win of year
Greinke (9-5) allowed two runs on seven hits in a win over the Cardinals on Tuesday, striking out four and walking one in 6.2 innings.
Greinke surrendered just one extra-base hit in Tuesday's outing and threw 64 of 95 pitches for strikes. Greinke had gone his previous two starts without walking a batter, and overall has only walked 20 in 109.2 innings this season. The veteran right-hander has a 3.36 ERA and 1.11 WHIP, and his 112 strikeouts are good for fifth among NL pitchers. He will next take on the Padres in a start at home.
