Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Coming to camp late
Greinke won't be at spring training at the normal reporting time but is expected to report fully healthy later in the week, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The 35-year-old is coming off another strong season in Arizona, posting a 3.21 ERA to go with a 199:43 K:BB in 207.2 innings of work. Greinke requested to come to camp a couple days later than the rest of the pitchers even though he's healthy and is on track for normal work. In fact, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports that the veteran threw a 40-pitch bullpen a few days ago, affirming the notion that there's no issue with him health-wise. Greinke figures to reprise his role as the Diamondbacks' ace as soon as he joins the team for official workouts.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Grabs win against Dodgers•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Takes loss despite strong start•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Gives up four runs in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Collects 14th win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Roughed up•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Falls to 13-9•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy baseball 3B prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Head-to-Head Categories Mock
Head-to-head categories leagues give owners the chance to experiment with different strate...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
These 12 players might be fine at the right price, but Scott White says they're going too early...