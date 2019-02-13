Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Coming to camp late

Greinke won't be at spring training at the normal reporting time but is expected to report fully healthy later in the week, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The 35-year-old is coming off another strong season in Arizona, posting a 3.21 ERA to go with a 199:43 K:BB in 207.2 innings of work. Greinke requested to come to camp a couple days later than the rest of the pitchers even though he's healthy and is on track for normal work. In fact, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports that the veteran threw a 40-pitch bullpen a few days ago, affirming the notion that there's no issue with him health-wise. Greinke figures to reprise his role as the Diamondbacks' ace as soon as he joins the team for official workouts.