Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Confirmed as Saturday starter

Greinke (groin) will start Saturday against the Rockies, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports.com reports.

After putting together a strong effort in his final spring tuneup, Greinke will be ready to make his season debut Saturday when he'll be opposed by Colorado's German Marquez. Greinke was saddled with a groin issue during spring training, which explains why he was limited to just 8.2 innings over three Cactus League appearances. However, the 6.0 scoreless innings he threw Monday against the Indians followed by an issue-free bullpen session was enough to convince manager Torey Lovullo that he'd be ready for Saturday.