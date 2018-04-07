Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Cut down by Cards on Saturday
Greinke (0-1) took the loss against the Cardinals on Saturday, allowing five runs on nine hits over five innings while striking out five.
The big blow was a three-run shot by Jose Martinez in the third inning, but Greinke wasn't sharp from the jump. The weather may have played a part -- it was the coldest game in St. Louis since 1961 -- and the veteran right-hander still has a stellar 14:0 K:BB through his first 10.2 innings on the season, so there's no reason to overreact to one bad outing. Greinke will next take the mound Friday on the road against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Whiffs nine in no-decision Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Confirmed as Saturday starter•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Electric in final tune-up start•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Tosses four innings Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Will start Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Satisfied with bullpen session•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...