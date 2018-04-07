Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Cut down by Cards on Saturday

Greinke (0-1) took the loss against the Cardinals on Saturday, allowing five runs on nine hits over five innings while striking out five.

The big blow was a three-run shot by Jose Martinez in the third inning, but Greinke wasn't sharp from the jump. The weather may have played a part -- it was the coldest game in St. Louis since 1961 -- and the veteran right-hander still has a stellar 14:0 K:BB through his first 10.2 innings on the season, so there's no reason to overreact to one bad outing. Greinke will next take the mound Friday on the road against the Dodgers.