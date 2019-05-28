Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Delivers another quality start

Greinke gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six through six innings in a no-decision against the Rockies on Monday.

Other than allowing a solo home run to David Dahl, Greinke put up another solid performance. After a seven-run outing in his first start of the season, the right-hander has pitched 11 consecutive quality starts. He has a 6-1 record with a 2.07 ERA during that span. Greinke will look to keep rolling in his next start Saturday against the Mets.