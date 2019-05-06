Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Delivers quality start
Greinke gave up three runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four through six innings in a no-decision against the Rockies on Sunday.
Greinke didn't have his best stuff, inducing only seven swinging strikes, but he delivered another quality start even though he didn't factor into the decision. He has been incredibly consistent, posting seven consecutive quality starts. The right-hander has a 5-1 record with a 3.42 ERA and 50:8 K:BB through eight starts this season. Greinke will get his next start Friday against the Braves.
-
