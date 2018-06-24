Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Dominant in Saturday's win

Greinke (7-5) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-2 victory over the Pirates, giving up only two hits over six scoreless innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander's relatively short outing was due to having to work around two rain delays rather than any inefficiency, and Greinke eventually threw 53 of 88 pitches for strikes as he played the strike zone like a piano en route to his eighth quality start of the season. He'll carry a 3.66 ERA into his next outing Thursday in Miami.