Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Dominates Yankees for fifth win

Greinke (5-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Yankees, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over 7.2 innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander has now reeled off six straight quality starts after getting roughed up by the Dodgers on Opening Day, with Tuesday's effort giving him his fourth straight win. Greinke will take a 3.27 ERA and scintillating 46:8 K:BB through 44 innings into his next outing, which could come either Sunday in Colorado or Monday in Tampa Bay depending on whether the D-backs go with four starters or five in the short term following Zack Godley's demotion to the bullpen.