Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Drops second despite nine strikeouts

Greinke (2-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out nine over six innings against the Phillies.

Most of the damage came in Greinke's final inning of the evening, as he allowed a walk and three hits in the frame, including a three-run homer that proved to be the difference in the 5-3 defeat. He did manage to improve upon his sterling K:BB, which now sits at 32:3 through 30 innings, but there was some cause for concern otherwise. The former Cy Young winner has now yielded a home run in all five starts this year, and the five earned runs pushed him up to a 4.80 ERA. He'll look to get back on track next time out against the Dodgers on Monday.