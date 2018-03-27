Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Electric in final tune-up start

Greinke (groin) threw 55 of his 75 pitches for strikes and blanked the Indians over six one-hit innings Monday in the Diamondbacks' 7-0 exhibition victory.

Per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com, Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo said that he'll wait and see how Greinke looks during a bullpen session Wednesday before locking the right-hander in as the starter for the finale of Arizona's season-opening series with the Rockies on Sunday. If his outing Monday was any indication, Greinke is no longer experiencing any soreness in his right groin and is ready to roll for his third season in the desert.