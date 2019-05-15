Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Exits with trainer

Greinke exited Wednesday's game against the Pirates with an apparent injury, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Greinke had just thrown his 91st pitch before calling for a trainer and subsequently exiting the game. The right-hander was stellar before being removed, allowing just four hits and a walk while striking out five across 7.2 scoreless innings. Greinke will undergo further evaluation in the coming days, after which more should be known about the severity and nature of his injury.

