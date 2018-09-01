Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Falls to 13-9
Greinke (13-9) took the loss against the Dodgers on Friday, giving up three earned runs on six hits over 7.1 innings, striking out five and walking one in Arizona's eventual 3-2 defeat.
Greinke ended with a solid final line and worked deep into the game, but he was denied his 14th win as the Diamondbacks couldn't muster up much run support against counterpart Hyun-Jin Ryu. He's just 1-4 over his last six starts, but Greinke is putting together a fine season overall, with a 2.97 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP over 176 innings.
