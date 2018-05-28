Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Falls to 3-4 with loss
Greinke (3-4) got the loss against Oakland on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out five and walking three in a 2-1 defeat for the Diamondbacks.
The veteran right-hander pitched well in this contest, but a lack of run support and a strong outing from counterpart Frankie Montas ultimately sent him to his fourth defeat of the season. Greinke's 3.65 ERA still isn't quite at the dominant level that he's shown he's capable of posting in past years, but his 1.04 WHIP and 72:10 K:BB are both excellent, and have allowed him to maintain a great deal of fantasy value through his first 66.2 innings of the season. In order to hack away at that ERA, Greinke just has to cut down on the long balls, as he's served up 11 homers through his first 11 starts.
