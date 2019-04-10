Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Fans nine in no-decision

Greinke didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rangers, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out nine over 6.2 innings.

The veteran hurler was on the hook for his second loss before Jarrod Dyson swatted a walk-off homer in the ninth inning off Texas closer Jose Leclerc. Greinke has bounced back in strong fashion from his Opening Day disaster against the Dodgers, posting a 19:1 K:BB in 13 innings while recording consecutive quality starts. He'll look to keep rolling Sunday in a home outing against the Padres.