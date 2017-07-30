Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Fans nine in win over St. Louis

Greinke (13-4) allowed one run on four hits and a walk and struck out nine through seven innings in a win Saturday over the Cardinals.

Greinke reached nine strikeouts for the fifth time this season, but just the first since May 22 against the White sox. He has now recorded quality starts in four out of five outings and has earned the win in five straight decisions. Greinke's ERA is down to 2.84 as he is finally giving the Diamondbacks the ace they envisioned when they snapped him off the free agent market.