Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Fans seven in Wednesday's loss

Greinke (5-5) took the loss Wednesday as the Diamondbacks fell 5-4 to the Pirates, allowing five runs on five hits and four walks over 4.2 innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander threw only 58 of 101 pitches for strikes en route to setting a new season high in walks, and this was the first time all season Greinke didn't complete at least five innings in a start. He'll carry a 3.87 ERA into his next outing Monday on the road against the Angels.