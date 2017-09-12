Play

Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Fans six in no-decision

Greinke allowed two runs on five hits while striking out six batters through seven innings during Monday's loss to Colorado. He didn't factor into the decision.

The 33-year-old veteran entered with a dominant 2.31 ERA, 9.90 WHIP and 10.5 K/9 through 16 home starts, so this was another strong start at Chase Field. He's locked in as a set-and-forget option in all fantasy settings and lines up for road start against the Giants at AT&T Park before consecutive home starts against Miami and San Francisco (again). Greinke is in position to continue rewarding over the final weeks of the season with his favorable upcoming schedule.

