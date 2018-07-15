Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Fires 7.2 scoreless frames
Greinke (10-5) threw 7.2 scoreless innings while earning the win Saturday, working around four hits and striking out seven Braves.
The right-hander rebounded from his rough Sunday spinning at least six frames for the fifth time in his last six assignments. Greinke has done his best to ease concerns many in the baseball and fantasy communities had with his preseason velocity issues. He earned an All-Star honor and finishes the first half with a 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 9.2 K/9 and 1.7 BB/9 in 20 starts.
