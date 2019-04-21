Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Fires six shutout innings
Greinke (3-1) earned the win against the Cubs on Saturday by allowing only three hits across six scoreless innings. He struck out four and walked two.
Greinke delivered his second straight quality start Saturday and allowed only one baserunner to move into scoring position. The 35-year-old has a 4.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 32:6 K:BB over 29.1 innings and next lines up to start Thursday in Pittsburgh.
