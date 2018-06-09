Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Gets fifth win of season
Greinke (5-4) picked up the win against the Rockies on Friday, giving up four runs (three earned) on eight hits over 5.2 innings, striking out five and walking two as the Diamondbacks got a 9-4 victory.
It wasn't Greinke's sharpest outing, but he still ended up with a respectable final line, missing a quality start by one-third of an inning on his way to bagging his fifth victory of the season. He now has a 3.53 and a 1.10 WHIP through 79 innings, and his 83:13 K:BB is fantastic, so Greinke is showing he can still provide excellent fantasy value in his age-34 season, even if he's not the lights-out force on the mound he once was.
