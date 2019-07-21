Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Gets no help from bullpen

Greinke allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out nine over seven innings in a no-decision against the Brewers.

Greinke did his part, bequeathing a one-run lead to the bullpen, but a combination of Andrew Chafin and Zack Godley gave it all away in 1.1 innings. The Diamondbacks' ace will make his next start Friday at Miami.

More News
Our Latest Stories