Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Gets second win of season
Greinke (2-1) got the win over the Giants on Thursday, giving up just one earned run on three hits with two strikeouts and a walk over seven strong innings in Arizona's 3-1 victory.
Greinke had a bloated 5.29 ERA in three starts coming into this one and while his 4.13 mark is still higher than fantasy owners are used to, he now has a sparkling 1.00 WHIP and a 23:2 K:BB through 24 innings, so look for the ERA to decrease accordingly as he logs more innings. If there is any knock to be had on this solid outing, it would be that the two strikeouts were below his usual standard, but that shouldn't be a cause for concern unless it develops into a recurring trend.
