Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Gives up five runs
Greinke (10-4) gave up five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six through six innings to take the loss against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Greinke forced 12 swinging strikes but allowed too many hits to be effective including a two-run home run to Paul Goldschmidt in the third inning. The 35-year-old allowed his first runs since June 24, and he has only walked two batters in his last 40.1 innings. Greinke will make his next start Friday against the Brewers at Chase Field.
