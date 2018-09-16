Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Gives up four runs in loss

Greinke (14-10) pitched 6.1 innings Sunday, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks in the 5-4 loss to Houston. He gave up a home run and struck out two batters while taking the loss.

It was a rough outing all around for Greinke, with the two strikeouts tying a season-low. The veteran righty had allowed just one run through five innings but gave up three runs in the sixth and seventh innings combined. After allowing at least three runs in his last four starts, Greinke still owns a solid 3.20 ERA. His next start will be a tough matchup at home against Colorado on Saturday.