Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Grabs win against Dodgers
Greinke (15-11) got the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings against the Dodgers.
Greinke allowed a couple of runs early, falling behind 2-0 by the second inning, but he was able to recover and shutdown the Dodger lineup the rest of the way. He'll wrap up the 2018 campaign with another solid season under his belt, working to a 3.21 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 199:43 K:BB over 207.2 innings of work in his age-34 season.
