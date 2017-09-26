Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: In line for Friday start

Greinke, who was previously listed as the Diamondbacks' starter for Wednesday's game against the Giants, will instead make his final start of the regular season Friday against the Royals, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo's decision to move Greinke back in the rotation will give the right-hander six days of rest heading into the Friday outing, but keep him on his normal four days of rest before he takes the hill Oct. 4 in the Diamondbacks' wild-card matchup with the Rockies, Brewers or Cardinals. It's expected that Jeff Mathis (hand), who had served as Greinke's personal catcher before landing on the 10-day disabled list in August, will be activated over the weekend and be behind the plate for that wild-card contest. Lovullo has declined to name a starter for Wednesday's game following the choice to move Greinke's turn back a couple of days.