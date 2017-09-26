Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: In line for Friday start
Greinke, who was previously listed as the Diamondbacks' starter for Wednesday's game against the Giants, will instead make his final start of the regular season Friday against the Royals, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo's decision to move Greinke back in the rotation will give the right-hander six days of rest heading into the Friday outing, but keep him on his normal four days of rest before he takes the hill Oct. 4 in the Diamondbacks' wild-card matchup with the Rockies, Brewers or Cardinals. It's expected that Jeff Mathis (hand), who had served as Greinke's personal catcher before landing on the 10-day disabled list in August, will be activated over the weekend and be behind the plate for that wild-card contest. Lovullo has declined to name a starter for Wednesday's game following the choice to move Greinke's turn back a couple of days.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Mauled by Marlins on Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Fires eight scoreless innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Fans six in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Allows one run in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Cruises to 16th win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Picks up 15th win over San Francisco•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...