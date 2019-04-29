Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: In line for two starts

Greinke is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Yankees, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The Diamondbacks had initially listed Merrill Kelly as a starter for the first of their two home games versus the Yankees, but the team elected to take advantage of Monday's off day and move Greinke up in the pitching schedule. As a result of the change, Greinke may line up for a two-start week, with his second turn set to come Sunday against the Rockies at Coors Field in the event the Diamondbacks proceed with moving Zack Godley to the bullpen on at least a temporary basis.