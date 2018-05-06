Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Labors through 5.2 innings
Greinke allowed one earned run on five hits while walking two and striking out five across 5.2 innings Saturday against the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.
Greinke had to work hard to get through the Astros lineup, needing 102 pitches to complete 5.2 innings. However, the results were strong as he allowed seven baserunners with the only run coming on a solo home run by George Springer. He has allowed four or more earned runs in three of his seven starts this season, but his 47:6 K/BB ratio indicates he is pitching well and that better results should continue as the season goes on.
