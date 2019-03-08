Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Labors through two innings

Greinke allowed one hit and two walks while striking out three over two scoreless innings Thursday against the Indians.

Greinke labored through this outing, loading the bases in the first and requiring 48 pitches to get his six outs. He tossed another 10 pitches in the bullpen to get his pitch count up. The right-hander has fired four shutout spring innings thus far.

