Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Lasts just 4.1 innings Sunday

Greinke tossed 4.1 innings Sunday, yielding two runs on six hits and three walks in a 4-3 loss to the Padres. He struck out five batters in the no-decision.

It was the shortest outing of 2018 for Greinke, as he failed to factor into the decision in the 16-inning marathon game. The 34-year-old now owns a 3.39 ERA on the year and has allowed just four runs over his last four starts. Greinke will carry a 9-5 record in to a matchup against the Braves on Saturday.