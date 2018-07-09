Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Lasts just 4.1 innings

Greinke tossed 4.1 innings Sunday, yielding two runs on six hits and three walks in a 4-3 loss to the Padres. He struck out five batters in the no-decision.

It was the shortest outing of 2018 for Greinke, who failed to factor into the decision in the 16-inning marathon game. Though it wasn't of much consequence to fantasy owners, Greinke acquitted himself well offensively, going 1-for-2 with a run scored and collecting his third stolen base of the season. The 34-year-old will carry a 9-5 record and 3.39 ERA into his final start before the All-Star break, which is expected to come Saturday against the Braves.