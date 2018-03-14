Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Leaves Wednesday's contest after one inning
Greinke did not come out for the second inning of Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Reds due to right groin tightness.
Greinke was scheduled to go five innings Wednesday but was removed in favor of Albert Suarez after a 19-pitch first inning. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day until the team releases more information on his status in the coming hours/days.
