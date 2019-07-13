Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Lined up to start series finale

Greinke (personal) is listed as the Diamondbacks' starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Greinke bypassed the All-Star Game earlier this week while tending to the personal issue, but there was never much doubt the matter would impact his available for the start of the second half. Since being pummeled for a season-high seven hits -- including four home runs -- on Opening Day, Greinke has resembled the ace of yore with a 10-2 record, 2.28 ERA and 0.87 WHIP over his subsequent 18 starts.