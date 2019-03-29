Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Lit up by Dodgers
Greinke (0-1) allowed seven runs on seven hits, including four home runs, and two walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings in Thursday's loss to the Dodgers.
Greinke was missing his pinpoint command and Los Angeles' hitters made him pay. Joc Pederson touched him for a two-run homer in the second inning before the right-hander permitted three long balls in the fourth. Greinke will put this outing behind him as he prepares for his next start Tuesday against the Padres.
