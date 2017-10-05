Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Lit up in abbreviated start Wednesday
Greinke lasted 3.2 innings and didn't factor into the decision in the Diamondbacks' 11-8 win over the Rockies on Wednesday in the National League wild-card game. He gave up four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out one batter in the 58-pitch outing.
Staked to a 6-0 lead after cruising through the first three frames, Greinke appeared poised to put the game away for the Diamondbacks without much worry, but he completely unraveled in the top of the fourth to let the Rockies back in the contest. He allowed five of the first seven batters of the inning to reach base and allowed all but one to score before Andrew Chafin came out of the bullpen to put out the fire. Fortunately for the Diamondbacks, Greinke's poor outing didn't cost them the win, but the team's confidence in the ace might be a bit shaken heading into a divisional-round matchup with the Dodgers. Over his last three appearances, Greinke has covered 11.2 innings and has surrendered 14 runs on 21 hits and five walks.
