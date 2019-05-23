Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Misses out on two-start week
Greinke is scheduled to make his next start Monday against the Rockies in Colorado, Shaun O'Neill of MLB.com reports.
Much to the chagrin of Greinke's fantasy managers, the Diamondbacks' decision to add a fifth starter (Taylor Clarke) to their rotation Saturday in San Francisco will result in the ace missing out on a cushy two-start week. After turning in his eighth consecutive quality start in Tuesday's loss to San Diego, Greinke will now be challenged to keep that streak going when he returns to the hill at the hitters' haven that is Coors Field.
