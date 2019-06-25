Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: No-decision against Dodgers
Greinke didn't factor into the decision against the Dodgers on Monday, giving up four earned runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out six and walking one in the Diamondbacks' 8-5 victory.
Greinke got off to a rough start, giving up three earned runs in the first inning, but he managed to settle down and salvage a respectable final stat line. He also helped his own cause with his third long ball of the season, touching up Clayton Kershaw with a second-inning solo shot. Greinke is putting in another solid campaign in his age-35 season, as he's sporting a 3.08 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP and a 93:15 K:BB over 108 innings.
