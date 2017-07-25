Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Notches 12th victory with eight-inning masterpiece

Greinke (12-4) twirled a gem Monday against the Braves, logging eight innings of two-run ball while giving up just five hits, walking none and striking out six en route to the victory.

The only damage done to the right-hander all evening was a pinch-hit, two-run homer to Sean Rodriguez in the fifth. Outside of that, Greinke stymied Atlanta's hitters, tossing nearly 80 percent of his pitches for strikes and retiring the final 10 batters he faced. The all-star now possesses a sparkling 2.92 ERA on the year, a figure he'll look to improve further in his next start Saturday in St. Louis.