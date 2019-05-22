Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Notches 2,500th K in loss

Greinke (6-2) took the loss against San Diego on Tuesday, pitching seven innings and allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five.

Greinke was rolling until the sixth, when a Manny Machado run-scoring single and a two-run homer off the bat of Eric Hosmer gave the Padres a lead they would not relinquish. On a positive note, the Arizona ace threw 98 pitches and showed no lingering signs of the abdominal tightness that forced him out of his previous start. He also became the fifth active pitcher to reach the 2,500 strikeout mark with a whiff of Franmil Reyes in the fourth inning. Despite the loss, Greinke extended his streak of quality starts to 10. He will carry his elite 2.89 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and 67:9 K:BB into his next start in San Francisco on Sunday.