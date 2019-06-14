Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Notches eighth win
Greinke (8-2) allowed two hits and no walks while striking out three across 7.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals.
Greinke held a no-hitter through six innings before allowing an infield single to Trea Turner to begin the seventh frame. He worked with exceptional efficiency, beginning 16 of the 23 batters he faced with a strike and needing only 75 pitchers to retire 22 batters. It was another dominant outing for Greinke, who has not allowed an earned in each of his past two starts, spanning 13.1 innings. He'll draw his next start Tuesday at home against the Rockies.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Cruises through six shutout innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Start pushed to Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Rough outing Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Delivers another quality start•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Misses out on two-start week•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Notches 2,500th K in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...