Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Notches eighth win

Greinke (8-2) allowed two hits and no walks while striking out three across 7.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals.

Greinke held a no-hitter through six innings before allowing an infield single to Trea Turner to begin the seventh frame. He worked with exceptional efficiency, beginning 16 of the 23 batters he faced with a strike and needing only 75 pitchers to retire 22 batters. It was another dominant outing for Greinke, who has not allowed an earned in each of his past two starts, spanning 13.1 innings. He'll draw his next start Tuesday at home against the Rockies.