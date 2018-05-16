Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Notches quality start in no-decision
Greinke did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's win over the Brewers, allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings.
Three of the four hits he yielded were extra-base hits, but Greinke was able to limit the damage to just one run. Though he's yet to receive a decision in May, the 34-year-old has a 1.45 ERA with a 16:2 K:BB over 18.2 innings in three starts in the month. He's mostly recovered from a rocky start to the season and now boasts a 3.46 ERA to go along with a 9.5 K/9, which would be his second-best mark in that department over the last seven years. Next up is a start against the Mets on Sunday.
