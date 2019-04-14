Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Notches second win
Greinke (2-1) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk, earning the win over San Diego on Sunday. He struck out six and gave up two homers.
It was by Greinke's best start of the 2019 season after a fairly rough start. The only two runs he allowed came off solo home runs from Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manuel Margot who hit a leadoff shot. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Fans nine in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Bounces back with 10 strikeouts•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Lit up by Dodgers•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Will open Arizona's season•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Outing cut short•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Labors through two innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...