Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Notches second win

Greinke (2-1) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk, earning the win over San Diego on Sunday. He struck out six and gave up two homers.

It was by Greinke's best start of the 2019 season after a fairly rough start. The only two runs he allowed came off solo home runs from Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manuel Margot who hit a leadoff shot. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday.