Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Notches twelfth victory with eight-inning masterpiece
Greinke (12-4) twirled a gem Monday against the Braves, logging eight innings of two-run ball while giving up just five hits, walking none and striking out six en route to the victory.
The only damage done to the right-hander all evening was a pinch-hit, two-run homer to Sean Rodriguez in the fifth. Outside of that, Greinke stymied Atlanta's hitters, tossing nearly 80 percent of his pitches for strikes and retiring the final 10 batters he faced. The all-star now possesses a sparkling 2.92 ERA on the year, a figure he'll look to improve further in his next start Saturday in St. Louis.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Early exit in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Grabs 11th win Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Tosses quality start against Rockies•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Beats Phillies with five strong innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Falters late in loss to Rockies•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Undone by defense Tuesday•
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...