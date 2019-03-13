Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Outing cut short

Greinke pitched 4.2 scoreless innings before rain cut short his outing against the Rangers on Tuesday, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out six.

Greinke looked in top form, retiring the first 13 batters faced before giving up a walk and a hit to lead off the fifth inning. That's when the weather intervened. "Great outing for Zack," manager Torey Lovullo said. "The fastball command, the velocity was exactly where he wants it. It looked like midseason form, for me." The right-hander was unable to hit his pitch count, so tossed another dozen pitches in the bullpen before calling it a night. He'll get two more starts before the regular season kicks off.