Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Picks up 15th win over San Francisco
Greinke (15-6) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts over 6.2 innings to earn the win Friday against the Giants.
Greinke has now thrown quality starts in six consecutive home outings dating all the way back to July 1 against Colorado. In that stretch, Greinke owns a 2.14 ERA and a 42:7 K:BB. Greinke has had his struggles on the road this year (4.28 ERA, 1.34 WHIP), but he has been reliable as can be at Chase Field.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Road struggles continue Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Spins 6.2 innings of shutout ball•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Undone by late Dodgers rally•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Struggles late against Cubs•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Fans nine in win over St. Louis•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Notches 12th victory with eight-inning masterpiece•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...