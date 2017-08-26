Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Picks up 15th win over San Francisco

Greinke (15-6) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts over 6.2 innings to earn the win Friday against the Giants.

Greinke has now thrown quality starts in six consecutive home outings dating all the way back to July 1 against Colorado. In that stretch, Greinke owns a 2.14 ERA and a 42:7 K:BB. Greinke has had his struggles on the road this year (4.28 ERA, 1.34 WHIP), but he has been reliable as can be at Chase Field.