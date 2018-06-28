Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Picks up eighth win
Greinke (8-5) picked up the win Thursday with seven scoreless innings against the Marlins. He fanned six batters without issuing a single walk.
The veteran's command was dialed in as Greinke threw 73 of his 103 pitches for strikes. His zero-walk performance was his sixth such outing in 17 starts this season. Greinke's 1.11 WHIP entering Thursday was among the best for qualified NL starters and he remains an excellent option to help in both ratio categories. He's lined up to face St. Louis on Tuesday for his next scheduled start.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Dominant in Saturday's win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Wins sixth game Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Fans seven in Wednesday's loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Gets fifth win of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Evens record with win over Marlins•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Falls to 3-4 with loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...