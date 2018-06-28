Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Picks up eighth win

Greinke (8-5) picked up the win Thursday with seven scoreless innings against the Marlins. He fanned six batters without issuing a single walk.

The veteran's command was dialed in as Greinke threw 73 of his 103 pitches for strikes. His zero-walk performance was his sixth such outing in 17 starts this season. Greinke's 1.11 WHIP entering Thursday was among the best for qualified NL starters and he remains an excellent option to help in both ratio categories. He's lined up to face St. Louis on Tuesday for his next scheduled start.