Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Picks up first win Friday

Greinke (1-2) got the win over the Dodgers on Friday, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk over 6.1 innings while striking out seven.

He served up a leadoff home run to Chris Taylor and then another solo shot to Cody Bellinger in the sixth inning before putting two runners on to begin the seventh, both of whom eventually came around to score after Greinke left the game. The right-hander now has a 5.29 ERA through three starts, but his 21:1 K:BB in 17 innings is a strong sign he'll be able to whittle that number down as the season progresses. Greinke will next take the mound Thursday at home against the Giants.