Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Punches out nine in win

Greinke (10-3) earned the win Friday after holding the Rockies scoreless over seven innings, recording nine strikeouts and just four hits.

Greinke was dominant against a tough Rockies lineup to pick up his second straight win. The right-hander did not issue any free passes as he tallied his 2,543th strikeout, surpassing Bartolo Colon (2,535) and Javier Vazquez (2,536) to move into 32nd on the career strikeout list. Greinke has now earned 10 wins before the All-Star break for the fourth straight year. The 35-year-old will carry a 2.73 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 108:15 K:BB into his appearance at this year's All-Star Game.